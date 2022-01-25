LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Three men who attempted to rob a Cash Express in Woodbury on Tuesday were arrested after a pursuit ended in Wilson County, Manchester Police said Tuesday.
Manchester Police said three men robbed the Cash Express in Manchester at gunpoint on Jan. 18. The three men were also involved in an armed robbery at the Cash Express in White Bluff.
Great job by all Middle TN departments involved in this arrest. @MtJulietPolice @wilsonsheriff @ATFNashville pic.twitter.com/IN2RdFfx1a— Manchester Police (TN) (@ManchesterTNPD) January 25, 2022
On Tuesday, the same men tried to rob the Cash Express in Woodbury. The doors to the business were locked and the men were unable to enter.
Witnesses were able to contact police and a pursuit ensued shortly after the attempted robbery. The pursuit ended between Lebanon and Mount Juliet on Interstate 40 after spike strips were deployed and the vehicle caught fire.
The suspects then fled on foot and carjacked an individual. The suspects fled on foot after they travelled to the end of a dead-end road.
The suspects were later captured by Wilson County Sheriff’s deputies.
