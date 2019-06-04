SMITH COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Three men were arrested in connection to a South Carthage murder in April.
According to the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, agents identified Kenneth McDonald and Jeffrey Kolb as those responsible for the death of Jason Taylor Neusse. James Burns was identified as an accessory after the fact.
On May 31st, the Smith County Grand Jury returned indictments charging McDonald and Kolb with first-degree murder premeditated. Burns was charged with one count of accessory after the fact to first degree murder.
McDonald and Burns were arrested and booked into the Smith County Jail. Kolb was taken into custody Tuesday morning.
McDonald and Kolb are being held without bond until their initial court appearance. Bond was set for Burns at $40,000.
