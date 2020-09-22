NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Around 4:30 p.m. on Monday afternoon, Hendersonville police were called to the parking lot of Dodge's Chicken Gas Station at 1182 West Main Street after reports of a shooting.
According to police, 22-year-old Dorian Banks of Gallatin was shot during a drug deal with three other individuals.
Banks was transported and treated at Hendersonville Medical Center where he died as a result of his injuries.
Monterrious Moore, 20, of Murfreesboro, Thomas Watson, 19, of Murfreesboro and Keion Hayes, 22, of Murfreesboro were all arrested and charged with First Degree Murder and Aggravated Robbery.
Hayes has also been charged with Possession of a Weapon During Commission of a Dangerous Felony.
Moore and Watson are being held in the Sumner County Jail while Hayes is being held in Rutherford County Jail on unrelated charges with a hold from the Sumner County Jail.
Police would ask that anyone with information on this case please call and report that information to the Hendersonville Police Criminal Investigation Division at (615)264-5303 or the Hendersonville Crime Stoppers at (615)594-4113.
