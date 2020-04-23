HOHENWALD, TN. (WSMV) - Three people have been arrested in connection to a Lewis County Homicide.
At the request of the 21st District Attorney General Kim Helper, TBI Agents joined the investigation into a body found in a pond at the area of Allen's Creed Road in Lewis County.
Officials believed the body to be that of 50-year-old Kenneth Herman Harter.
During the investigation, Agents developed enough information leading to the belief that Curtis James Lobermier, 38, was responsible for the man's murder.
Additionally, the investigation led Agents to Jonathan Andrew French, 35, as an individual present during the murder who later assisted in moving Harter's body to the pond.
Betty Jane Crutchfield, 35, was also arrested and charged for fraudulently using Harter's credit card.
Agents arrested Crutchfield on Tuesday and charged her with one count of Fraudulent Use of a Debit/Credit Card and one count of Theft and booked her into the Lewis County Jail on $5,000 bond.
On Wednesday night, Agents arrested French and charged him with one count of Abuse of a Corpse and one count of Accessory After the Fact. Agents subsequently booked French into the Lewis County Jail on a $50,000 bond.
After placing him on the TBI’s Most Wanted list, Agents arrested Lobermier, charged him with one count of Criminal Homicide and one count of Abuse of a Corpse, and booked him into the Lewis County Jail on a $275,000 bond.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.