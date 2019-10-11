HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three people were arrested after robbing a minor in Hendersonville Thursday night.
Police say at around 7:35 p.m. Thursday, they received a call stating a robbery happened at Veteran's Park. The juvenile victim said he had been assaulted by another juvenile and two adults. The adults were identified as 19-year-old Te'erick Thomas and 20-year-old Sinchez Foster.
The suspects interacted with the victim until Foster hit the victim from behind and knocked him unconscious. Thomas then took cash out of the victim's wallet and then fled with the other two in the juvenile suspect's car.
All three suspects were charged with aggravated battery. The juvenile was taken to juvenile detention where he is awaiting court.
Thomas and Sinchez were transported to the Sumner County Jail and are set to appear in General Sessions Court on Nov. 13. Thomas is being held on a $25,000 bond; no bond amount was available for Foster at the time of this writing.
Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 615-264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application.
