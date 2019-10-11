Te'erick Thomas and Sinchez Foster

Left to Right: Te'erick Thomas, Sinchez Foster

 Courtesy: Hendersonville PD

HENDERSONVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three people were arrested after robbing a minor in Hendersonville Thursday night. 

Police say at around 7:35 p.m. Thursday, they received a call stating a robbery happened at Veteran's Park. The juvenile victim said he had been assaulted by another juvenile and two adults. The adults were identified as 19-year-old Te'erick Thomas and 20-year-old Sinchez Foster. 

The suspects interacted with the victim until Foster hit the victim from behind and knocked him unconscious. Thomas then took cash out of the victim's wallet and then fled with the other two in the juvenile suspect's car.

All three suspects were charged with aggravated battery. The juvenile was taken to juvenile detention where he is awaiting court. 

Thomas and Sinchez were transported to the Sumner County Jail and are set to appear in General Sessions Court on Nov. 13. Thomas is being held on a $25,000 bond; no bond amount was available for Foster at the time of this writing.  

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 615-264-5303 or Crime Stoppers at 615-573-5400. Tips can also be submitted using the P3 Tips Mobile Application. 

WSMV.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, 4WARN weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from News4 Nashville.

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 WSMV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved.

Tags

WSMV Digital Content Producer

A New York City native and a graduate of the Mizzou School of Journalism, Ethan joined the WSMV Digital Team in June 2019. Send him story ideas, food recommendations and sports topics to Ethan.Illers@wsmv.com and follow him on Twiiter @EthanIllers_TV!

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.