MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Three Murfreesboro men have been arrested on a second-degree murder indictment after fatally punching and kicking a 30-year-old man in June.
According to police, 20-year-olds Briston Reed, Christopher Lawless and Austin Peralta punched and kicked Nicolas Christian on June 22 near 2nd Avenue and Commerce Street in downtown Nashville.
BREAKING: 3 Murfreesboro men, Briston Reed, Christopher Lawless & Austin Peralta, all 20, are now jailed on a 2nd degree murder indictment for the 6/22 fatal punching & kicking of Nicolas Christian, 30, a homeless man, near 2nd Ave N & Commerce St downtown. pic.twitter.com/uwtErnS67Y— Metro Nashville PD (@MNPDNashville) September 18, 2019
All three of them are being held at the Metro Jail in lieu of a $150,000 bond each.
The investigation showed the three of them came to downtown Nashville on the night of June 21 to participate in the nightlife. During the early morning hours of June 22, they got involved in a verbal argument with Christian on 2nd Avenue North, which escalated into a fist fight. Both parties were separated and went their own ways.
A short time later, they met Christian again in the 200 block of Commerce Street and exchanged more words with him. They then punched and kicked Christian before knocking him unconscious.
Christian was taken to Vanderbilt University Medical Center where he died from head trauma.
All three assailants have a court hearing set for Sept. 25.
