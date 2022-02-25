NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Three people have been arrested and charged after police conducted a prostitution sting in Nashville.
According to an affidavit, Eric Haines, 45, Kaetlin R. Blakeman, 33, and Morgan Gray, 26, all responded to separate requests from undercover officers on a known prostitution site.
Haines was charged with trafficking for a commercial sex act after he drove a female victim to the hotel where the sting operation was being conducted in order for her to have sex with the undercover officers.
Haines admitted to police that he knew he was driving the victim to a prostitution deal. The victim stated this was a regular event for Haines.
Gray showed up to the hotel, received payment, and was taken into custody and charged with prostitution.
Gray was also charged with felony possession of a handgun after police found that she was a convicted felon out of Utah from 2017.
Blakeman was also taken into custody after receiving payment from undercover officers. She was charged with aggravated prostitution after telling police she knows she is HIV positive.
Along with the prostitution charge, Blakeman was also charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance after police found heroin in her bra.
