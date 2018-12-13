NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three people are facing multiple charges after a two-month Metro Police investigation uncovered drugs and cash at an apartment on the 2700 block of Whites Creek Pike and a home on the 400 block of Revels Drive.
Undercover detectives and investigators from the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation arrested 21-year-old Trinity Willis, 28-year-old Ladarrin Burns, and 28-year-old Tiffany Wallace on drug and firearm charges.
Investigators executed two search warrants of both locations and found 2,791 ecstasy pills, 19.9 grams of marijuana, one handgun, and $4,319 in cash.
Willis and Burns (a convicted cocaine felon) are being held in lieu of $75,000 bond. Wallace, who had a felony conviction in Hardeman County for drug possession, is being held on $97,500 bond.
