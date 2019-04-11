LEBANON, TN (WSMV) - Three people were arrested after Wilson County deputies found heroin, methamphetamine, cocaine, prescription pills and other illegal drugs were found at a Lebanon home.
Two men and a woman were living at the Quita Circle home and were part of a lengthy investigation for selling heroin and methamphetamine.
“A large amount of drugs were found at this residents as a result of the lengthy investigation conducted by narcotic detectives,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan said in a news release. “We will continue to investigate these cases extensively, while working with each agency, and go after each drug dealer that is affecting our communities.”
The Wilson County Sheriff’s Office and Lebanon Police Department executed the search warrant at the home on Tuesday night.
The suspects will be charged with two counts of possession of a Schedule I drug with intent for resale, two counts of possession of Schedule II drug with intent for resale, two counts of possession of Schedule III drug with intent for resale, one count of possession of Schedule IV drug with intent for resale and one count of Schedule VI drug with intent for resale.
