NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Three men were taken into custody after allegedly assaulting and robbing a man with a gun at the Greyhound bus station Thursday.
The victim told officers four men approached him at the station on 5th Avenue South just before 1:30 a.m. and asked him for the money he was holding. After denying them, the victim was threatened with a gun.
Court papers say the victim then dropped the money and was beaten by the four suspects.
Three of the men identified as Damon Parham, 35, Lamar Cannon, 27, and Malcolm Walls, 24, immediately drove off. The unknown fourth suspect fled on foot.
Officers located and stopped their vehicle on John A. Merritt Boulevard. A scale and a shoe box filled with jars that had marijuana residue on them was found during a search, according to court papers.
Parham, Cannon, and Walls were charged and are currently at the Hills Detention Center.
Police are searching for the fourth suspect involved and any additional information about this incident. If you have any information, call Crime Stoppers at 615-742-7463.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.