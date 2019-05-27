Three area students will be participating in the 92ndScripps National Spelling Bee in the Washington, DC.
Rachel Nguyen, 11, who attends Scales Elementary in Brentwood, Jack Parker, 14, who attends Page Middle School in Franklin, and Keller Smith, 14, who attends Huntingdon Middle School, represent the area.
Parker and Smith are sponsored by the Tennessee Titans, who hosted the regional competition, while Nguyen was sponsored by Scales Elementary.
Nguyen is a fifth grader at Scales Elementary. She loves songwriting and has written the music and lyrics for four songs.
Parker is an eighth grader at Page Middle School. He juggles spelling with his other interests, which include swimming, gaming, reading and music.
Smith is an eighth grader at Huntington Middle School. He plays quarterback on the football team and was selected co-captain.
Preliminary testing took place on Monday morning.
The second round of competition for Nguyen, Parker and Smith would be at 12:15 p.m. on Tuesday.
Tuesday and Wednesday preliminary rounds can be watched on ESPN3.
The first round of the finals can be seen on ESPN 2 from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. The finals of the Scripps National Spelling Bee is Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN.
