FRANKFORT, KY (WSMV) - Another three cases of coronavirus have been confirmed in the state of Kentucky on Sunday afternoon.
This announcement came out after one person had tested positive on Friday in Kentucky.
Governor Andy Beshear made the announcement that the latest cases were confirmed in Jefferson and Fayette counties with a second person diagnosed in Harrison County.
All four patients are in isolation.
No additional information is available at this time regarding the newest patients.
As of 5 p.m. Sunday, the state has received results for 21 tests with 17 of those being negative.
The Governor says that more additional tests reading positive should be expected.
Those who might have come into contact with those who have tested positive should take the following additional precautions:
Social Distancing
Social distancing is recommended for those at higher risk. For a complete list of guidance on social distancing, click here. The guidance includes information for those who might be at increased risk for COVID-19 to take actions to reduce risk of exposure, including:
- Staying at home as much as possible.
- Ensuring adequate supplies of medication, food, and other needs if staying home for prolonged periods of time.
- When going out in public, keeping away from others who are sick, limiting close contact (6 feet away) and washing hands often.
- Avoiding crowds.
