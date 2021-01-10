NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Three Powerball players match four of five white numbers and the red Powerball to win at least $50,000 in Saturday’s drawing.
This is the third drawing in a row winning Powerball tickets of $50,000 and more have been sold in Tennessee. The Powerball jackpot increased to an estimated $550 million after Saturday’s drawing.
A lucky player in Rockvale chose the Power Play feature for an extra dollar and because the Power Play number drawn was 2, the $50,000 prize was doubled to $100,000. The winning ticket in Rockvale was sold at the Family Market, 8050 Highway 99.
The other two winning tickets were purchased at Love’s Travel Stop, 130 W. Trinity Ln., in Nashville and Shelby’s Exxon, 2471 Highway 64, in Pulaski, TN.
