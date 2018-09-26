Every time there is a mass shooting at a school many can't help but worry: "What if it happens here?" and "What if it happens to our kids?"
"It's terribly sad. It's petrifying," said Renee Dunlap, who has a grandchild in the Williamson County school district.
In Williamson County, they're trying something new.
They borrowed an idea from a school district in Virginia and spent several months working with mental health officials and law enforcement.
They call it their "Threat Assessment Protocol."
"Our threat assessment protocol is essentially an early warning model so, when students start showing specific behaviors, we have a system we use to determine what level that student might fall on," said Dr. Mike Looney, the director of Williamson County schools.
Level 1 is when someone makes a threat, but doesn't have the ability or intent to actually follow through.
For example, a young child who said, "I'm going to kill you," to another student on the playground, but has no intention of actually doing it.
Level 2 is when a student shows a continued pattern of disturbing behavior.
For example, if two students continuously fight with each other despite being told to stop.
Level 3 is where a student makes a threat, has the ability to follow through and is showing a pattern of disturbing behavior, like if authorities found guns in the home of a student who made a threat and exhibited a pattern of alarming behaviors.
"In that case, we would exclude that student from school and work with the parents to make sure we got a psychological exam done prior to that student being allowed to return to school," said Looney.
The idea is to stop a tragedy before it happens.
"The learning lesson that we've taken from all of the other violent episodes that have happened across the country is that somebody knew something before anything happened," said Looney.
Looney is now pushing for legislation that would allow districts across the state to mandate psychological evaluations for students when necessary. That legislation would also provide the funding for those evaluations.
