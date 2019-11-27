NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Thanksgiving holiday is one of the most traveled with 55 million people expected to be going by car or airplane to their destinations.
Troopers with Tennessee Highway Patrol are in full force to keep the roadways safer with the seventh annual "I-40 Challenge” traffic safety initiative.
Troopers are set up at least every 20 miles as part of the I-40 Challenge, a nationwide, multi-agency initiative to protect travelers. The Tennessee Highway Patrol will assign Troopers every 20 miles on Interstate 40 for 12-hour shifts on the busiest travel days of the weekend: Wednesday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m.
“The loss of life is never easy, especially when that loss could have been avoided,” THP Col. Dereck R. Stewart said. “The pain remains for a lifetime. That is why I am making a commitment to increase our trooper presence not only on the I-40 corridor, but on all major Tennessee roadways. We encourage the public to make safe choices when traveling on our Tennessee roadways. Stay off your phone and don’t drive distracted, wear your seatbelt, and do not drive impaired.”
"You said the word accident, we don’t use that anymore" said THP Lt. Bill Miller. "Crashes can be avoided."
THP said over 1,000 troopers statewide will be working overtime for the holiday. The state is focusing on the Wednesday before and Sunday after Thanksgiving as the most dangerous travel days. In 2018, 16 people were killed in crashes, 14 in 2017.
Interstate 40 runs 2,555 miles through eight states including North Carolina, Tennessee, Arkansas, Oklahoma, Texas, New Mexico, Arizona and California. I-40 runs through Tennessee encompassing 455 miles.
In 2018, there were 46 crashes on the Wednesday before and 55 crashes on the Sunday after the Thanksgiving holiday on I-40. One crash was alcohol-related. During the 120-hour holiday period, THP also issued 1,559 seat belt/child restraint device citations. THP will continue state-wide enforcement on all Tennessee roadways during the holiday season.
"When you get behind the wheel you have choices about how your life is going to be impacted or how someone else’s life will be impacted," said Miller.
Speeding and distracted driving are among the highest causes of crashes. Troopers say don't even think about drinking and driving.
"Last year we arrested 111 DUI’s just off of I-40 in this time period and that's a really scary number," said Miller.
“The Tennessee Highway Safety Office (THSO) supports THP’s I-40 Challenge campaign to reduce traffic crashes, injuries, and fatalities,” said THSO Director Buddy Lewis. “We encourage drivers to slow down, buckle up, and never drive distracted. Our goal is to ensure everyone makes it home safely this holiday season.”
Many drivers won't always see a trooper. The THP said it is pushing unmarked cars and using the aviation unit more to watch the roads.
"People say, well I didn’t see a trooper everyone 20 miles," said Miller. "The trooper saw you, I guarantee it, not all troopers are driving the black and cream color car you’re used to seeing."
If you find you need help from a Tennessee trooper, travelers can call *847 (*THP) on their cell phones.
