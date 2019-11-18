MARSHALL COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating a deadly crash involving multiple vehicles on Highway 50 westbound at Paradise Drive in Lewisburg.
Live TDOT SmartWay Map
According to THP, the incident is shutting down all lanes of Highway 50. TDOT SmartWay reports the crash occurred around 6:42 a.m. and is not expected to be clear until 9 a.m.
Details surrounding the crash are not yet available. This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
