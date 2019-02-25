MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - Police have arrested the driver accused of killing a woman in a crash in Rutherford County over the weekend.
Dispatch first received a 911 call from the victim about the domestic situation just after 1:30 a.m. Sunday.
According to the Murfreesboro Police Department, the caller told police she had been assaulted by the driver of the vehicle, identified as Joshua Williams, and that he allegedly refused to stop the vehicle.
An officer spotted the 2016 Nissan Sentra near South Rutherford Boulevard but was unable to catch up until the driver went off the road and behind a house near a dead end on Woodbury Pike.
The officer got out of his vehicle and walked toward the yard of the home, which is when Williams allegedly drove back onto Woodbury Pike.
The officer got back into his patrol car and followed the vehicle, which is when he discovered the vehicle had wrecked.
According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, Williams went straight through a curve and hit a utility pole head-on, then hit a second utility pole on the front passenger side. The vehicle continued to turn before stopping against a tree.
Williams reportedly ran away from the scene but was later arrested by the Rutherford County Sheriff’s Office.
Williams, 39, was injured in the crash. He is from Freeport, IL.
His passenger, 40-year-old Rachel Bonds, was killed in the crash. According to the Tennessee Highway Patrol, she was wearing her seatbelt.
A second passenger, 46-year-old John Hughes, was injured.
Williams was booked into the Rutherford County Adult Detention Center. He is charged with vehicular homicide, felony reckless endangerment and leaving the scene of an accident knowing death resulted.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol is investigating the crash.
