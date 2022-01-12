MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - One person has died after a crash on Interstate 24 on Wednesday morning, the Tennessee Highway Patrol said.
According to THP, 59-year-old Frances Woodall of Nashville died in a crash reported on the highway's eastbound side near Mile Marker 88.
THP said her 2020 Nissan Pathfinder hit a 2011 Freightliner that was stationary in the second lane from the center dividing wall due to a mechanical failure.
Both vehicles came to rest in the roadway. The driver of the second vehicle was 42-years-old and was uninjured, THP said.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.