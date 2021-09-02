NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol has welcomed ten new cadets to the force after a pinning ceremony celebrating Trooper Cadet Class #921.
The following cadets were pinned and are assigned to the following counties:
• Cody Douglas – Campbell County
• Dennis Keefer – Maury County
• Kolby Mullins – Marion County
• Steven Good – Cocke County
• Nicholas Horton – Giles County
• Jacob MacDonald – Stewart County
• Shane Ballew – Van Buren County
• Becca Nye – Bledsoe County
• John Warmath – Chester County
• Michael B. Riley – Benton County
These troopers will continue training with field training officers to gather more than 400 hours of experience in the field.
