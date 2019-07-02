NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - It’s been almost two full days since the hands-free driving law went into effect.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol wants to take the first couple of months to let people acclimate themselves to the new law.
As long as you’re not doing anything egregious, like swerving, troopers will likely let you off with a warning.
Texting and driving is already illegal.
After Labor Day, however, it will be zero tolerance.
Just a glance at your GPS could earn you a ticket.
The THP said it’s hoping this will drastically reduce districted driving crashes.
“We want to make this a much safer state because when you hear about 1,000 people dying each year, that’s someone’s family,” said THP Lt. Bill Miller. “That could be anybody’s in this room’s family dead. That could be anyone in this room today killed in a car crash.”
An easy way to curb your temptation is by setting your phone to automatically turn off notifications when it senses you’re in a moving vehicle. This is under your settings in an iPhone, then Do Not Disturb, set it to “Automatically” under Do Not Disturb while driving.
Now there are penalties drivers could face if you get caught. The first offense is $50 with the fine increasing to $100 if it leads to a crash. Drivers will face a $200 fine for breaking the law in a school zone with the lights flashing and in a work zone where workers are present.
