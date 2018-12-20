The place in Tennessee that has the highest number of deadly crashes?
Right here, in Nashville.
"There's somebody at home that loves you, somebody that wants you to come home. They don't want to have to go identify you at a hospital because you are injured or killed in crash that could be avoided," said Lt. Bill Miller with Tennessee Highway Patrol.
The simple message often forgotten this time of year is to take your time and stay aware on the roads.
Even if you aren't driving distracted, someone else may be.
This year, the message is even stronger than before.
"There's been an increase in multiple people being killed in single car crashes," said Lt. Miller.
You can't pinpoint one reason why we're seeing a substantial increase in fatalities, but THP is noticing certain trends that lead to more deaths on the road.
Trends such as texting or even looking down at your phone for a split second.
The numbers are alarming, and that's why THP is urging you to take a stand.
"We're pushing this year to lower our numbers and protect as many people as possible," said Lt. Miller.
Last year, 942 people died in car crashes in Tennessee.
There are 2 things we can all do to make that number go down, and you've heard them a million times before.
"Buckle your seatbelt, if you see someone texting next to you, you need to understand they can put your life in jeopardy," said Lt. Miller.
The THP urges you to dial *847 if you see anyone texting or posing a threat to people on the road.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.