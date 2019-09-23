GREENBRIER, TN (WSMV) - A Greenbrier man who was found unresponsive in the middle of a highway early Sunday morning was inadvertently ran over by a THP trooper's vehicle, according to THP.
According to the incident report, the man was found by a motorist on the 2700 block of Highway 41 South around 2 a.m. Sunday laying in the road. The vehicle turned around and drove back, getting within ten feet of the body and shined their headlights toward him.
The man, later identified as 49-year-old James Yates, was only wearing blue jeans and appeared to be unresponsive. The driver moved away from the body and called Robertson County Sheriff's Office.
While on the phone with 911, THP trooper John-Mark Tarr, who was patrolling the area, noticed the car flashing its lights and approached the car. Trooper Tarr then inadvertently ran over Yates' body, immediately stopped his vehicle, and got out to check on what he ran over. THP says he immediately notified dispatch and requested an ambulance. THP says Tarr activated his lights and dash camera after calling dispatch.
Yates was pronounced dead at the scene. It is unclear why he was lying down in the roadway. The incident remains under investigation.
