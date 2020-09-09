FALL BRANCH, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers and THP's Criminal Investigation Division found two stolen commercial box trailers filled with over $450,000 worth of Meals Ready to Eat (MRE) originally headed to Louisiana for hurricane relief.
The trailer, belonging to Conley Trucking Company out of South Carolina, was found at a Pilot Travel Center off Interstate 81 in Jefferson County. The driver was also found and the investigation revealed the vehicle identification number (VIN) plate had been removed from the trailer.
Troopers found a secondary VIN, confirming the trailer was listed in the National Crime Information Center (NCIC) as stolen.
The cargo inside was belonged to the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA). Troopers made contact with FEMa, who told them the trailer had over 30,000 pre-packaged MRE.
THP found the second trailer at another Pilot Travel Center, this one in off I-40 in Cumberland County. Troopers confirmed the trailer was stolen from Florence County, SC. The driver has not yet been located.
Antonio Eaddy, the driver of the tailer found in Jefferson County, was arrested without incident and charged with a Class A felony for theft over $250,000, driving on a suspended license and criminal impersonation.
The investigation is ongoing.
