STEWART COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Investigators with Tennessee Highway Patrol are on the scene of a deadly crash on Highway 79 and Taylor Chapel Road in Stewart County.
Investigators say the investigation is in the early stages but the accident involved a vehicle and a pedestrian.
Highway 79 is currently closed at this time.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
