COOKEVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol troopers recovered 20 pounds of marijuana after pulling over a car going 105 mph on the interstate.
According to the THP, Trooper Murphy clocked the speeding 2014 Mercedes Benz on I-40 eastbound in Cookeville.
Trooper Murphy clocked a 2014 Mercedes Benz traveling east bound on I-40 at 105 mph through the Cookeville District. Trooper Murphy detected a strong odor of marijuana and Trooper Cobble came to assist in the search of the vehicle, approximately 20lbs marijuana was found. pic.twitter.com/RqYX9iUsVh— THPCookeville (@THPCookeville) February 25, 2021
After pulling the car over, the trooper smelled marijuana and searched the vehicle with Trooper Cobble.
The officers recovered 20 pounds of marijuana from the car.
News4 is working to obtain arrest records from this incident.
