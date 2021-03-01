NASHVILLE (WSMV) - The Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security Commissioner Jeff Long and Tennessee Highway Patrol Colonel Matt Perry announced that Trooper Sammy Allen of the Nashville district has been terminated following an investigation.
According to a release from THP, an incident took place between an arrestee and Trooper Sammy Allen at the Robertson County Jail.
A THP supervisor witnessing the incident from a distance intervened and de-escalated the situation.
District Attorney General John Carney's office was contacted after serious concerns were raised during the investigation on how Trooper Allen conducted himself during the incident.
Trooper Allen was removed from his assigned duties and placed on discretionary leave pending the outcome of an investigation by the Tennessee Bureau of Investigation, called in by General Carley's office.
As of March 1, 2021, Trooper Allen was terminated.
