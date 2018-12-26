a Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper is suing the state.
The trooper claims he was demoted for filing a complaint against another trooper.
News4's Lindsay Bramson has been combing through the lawsuit that claims the trooper was demoted within 20 minutes of asking for information.
In this lawsuit filed just last week, Trooper Michael Parker claims he was unfairly demoted.
According to documents, he filed a complaint regarding allegations of fraud, misuse of public funds and falsifying timesheets by a sergeant with the department.
That complaint was filed in September of 2017.
3 months later, Trooper Parker allegedly requested a copy of the investigative file once the investigation was over.
That same month, on December 18th Trooper Parker was involuntarily transferred.
Before this incident, Parker spent 5 years providing security for the First Family, Lieutenant Governor and Speaker of the House.
According to the lawsuit, he was demoted to a trooper position in Rutherford County, making less money.
Parker is suing the commissioner over the Department of Safety and Homeland Security after he says he was told the transfer was for the good of the department and necessary to restore the trust, unity and stability within the unit.
According to THP’s website, Trooper Parker was named trooper of the year in 2009.
And on the departments Facebook page, Parker was commended for his assistance earlier this year when he helped change a tire for another troopers father when he was stranded on the highway.
News4 reached out to everyone involved in this lawsuit for comment and so far, have only heard back from the Tennessee Highway Patrol.
Lieutenant Bill Miller tells News4 the department has not yet officially been made aware of the lawsuit so it cannot comment at this time.
