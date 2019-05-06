JACKSON, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol Trooper was killed in a crash Monday while responding to a call.
Trooper Matthew Gatti of Memphis was responding to a call when he was killed in a car crash.
The wreck happened at mile marker 74 on I-40 Eastbound in Jackson, Tennessee.
THP says the crash is still under investigation. The details about the crash are limited at this time, but THP did say that Gatti's vehicle went into a slide and hit the back of a tractor trailer.
"Our hearts are filled with much grief and sadness. The family of Trooper Gatti is in our deepest thoughts and prayers. Please keep Trooper Gatti, his family and friends in your hearts and prayers," officials said in a news release.
