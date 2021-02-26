NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The TBI has obtained indictments for Tennessee State Trooper, Sammy Allen. He's accused of using excessive force during an arrest on November 27th, 2020.
The indictments allege that Allen choked an arrestee twice and punched him in the groin once while the arrestee was handcuffed and restrained. The allegations were reported to District Attorney General John Carney on December 2nd by the THP.
On Wednesday, the Robertson County Grand Jury returned the indictments with two counts of Aggravated Assault and one count of Assault.
Allen is a Davidson County resident and surrendered himself to the Robinson County Jail. He was booked and released after posting a $15K bond.
