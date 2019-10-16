PARIS, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper arrested on a DUI charge has resigned, according to the THP.
Trooper Daryl Veliz resigned on Wednesday after his arrest on Monday morning in Henry County.
According to a THP spokesperson, Paris Police arrested Trooper Daryl Veliz and charged him with DUI, refusal of implied consent and possession of a weapon while intoxicated.
Paris Police said an officer on routine patrol saw a gray Ford pickup truck just off the roadway; the truck was still running. She approached the truck and saw Veliz slumped over in his seat. She also saw open containers of alcohol in plain view inside the truck.
Veliz then took a sobriety test and did poorly. The officer then searched the truck and found a loaded Smith & Wesson .380 handgun.
Trooper Veliz was off-duty at the time of his arrest. He was placed on discretionary leave with pay pending an internal investigation. He resigned on Wednesday.
