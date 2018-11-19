MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol trooper was arrested over the weekend for an aggravated domestic assault, according to the Tennessee Department of Safety and Homeland Security.
Trooper Kenneth Lance Suggs was arrested on Sunday, Nov. 18 by the Murfreesboro Police Department and is currently on discretionary leave with pay pending a criminal and internal investigation.
A Tennessee Highway Patrol spokesperson said Suggs was originally hired by the agency on June 14, 2013 and voluntarily left for other employment on April 25, 2015. He was rehired by the Tennessee Highway Patrol on January 19, 2016.
The investigation into the incident is ongoing. This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
