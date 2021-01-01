NASHVILLE (WSMV) - THP is not backing down just because the holiday over.
Troopers will be executing an aggressive traffic safety enforcement campaign that will last through Sunday night.
THP tells us it will be performing saturation patrols, as well as seat belt, sobriety, and driver license checkpoints. These stepped up patrols are happening in all of Tennessee's 95 counties.
THP released the following statement:
We will not tolerate impaired drivers over New Year's Eve or anytime. State Troopers will aggressively enforce the drinking and driving law.
During last year's New Year's holiday period, five people were killed in five different traffic crashes in our state. Officials say alcohol was a factor in three of those crashes.
