NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - A trooper with the Tennessee Highway Patrol's Capitol Protection Unit has been terminated after pulling a mask off a protester. 

THP says Trooper Harvey Briggs, a 22-year veteran of the department, was terminated for unprofessional conduct. Trooper Briggs was placed on discretionary leave with pay on Wednesday, Aug. 12 after the department opened up an investigation Tuesday, Aug. 11.

Video shows Trooper Briggs shouting at someone documenting a traffic stop and the two began to get into an argument. 

Moments later, you see the mask belonging to the man behind the camera on the ground; he claims Trooper Briggs ripped it off. 

