MT PLEASANT, TN (WSMV) - A high school student is dead after a crash at a high school in Maury County on Wednesday evening, Tennessee Highway Patrol said.
The male student was repairing a minibike for his shop class in the parking lot of Mt Pleasant High School, located at 600 Greenwood St, around 1:15 p.m., THP said. The unidentified student got on the motorcycle in the parking lot, went for a test ride, and crashed into the building, THP said.
The student, whose name and age had not been released by THP, died at the scene.
The school is providing counselors at the school to assist students, staff, and families in need.
