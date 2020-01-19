MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - A captain with the Montgomery County Sheriff's Office was arrested Saturday on DUI charges.
According to the Sheriff's Office arrest records, 52-year-old Ronnie Eugene Farley was arrested at 6:30 p.m. Saturday on I-24 for driving under the influence and violation of implied consent law. He was subsequently released on $1,500 bond.
According to THP, Farley was driving a 2017 Toyota RAV4 on I-24 eastbound in the left lane near mile marker 10 in Montgomery County. A 2011 Ford Fusion was in the right lane going in the same direction.
Farley reportedly tried to overtake the Ford Fusion in the right lane, which caused the passenger side rear of Farley's SUV to strike the driver's side front of the car. After the crash, Farley fled the scene until he became stuck in the median at mile marker 12.6.
There were no injuries to the two adults and 11-month-old baby in the Ford Fusion. Both vehicles sustained functional damage.
Sheriff John Fuson did release a statement regarding Farley's arrest:
A senior member of my staff has found his way into a very unfortunate situation. I can only say that I am glad that no one was injured and that THP is handling this in the same manner that I would expect from my deputies. We have a job to do, no matter who it involves.
Farley will be placed on administrative leave while an internal investigation is conducted.
This is a developing story, stay tuned to News4 for updates.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.