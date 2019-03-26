NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A Tennessee Highway Patrol sergeant has been fired for policy violations.
According to THP, William Matsunaga was fired last Friday. He had previously been on leave since February 28.
The exact policies Matsunaga violated were not released.
Matsunaga was previously fired from THP in 2007 as well, but the punishment was subsequently reduced to only a 30-day suspension at that time keeping him instated in the department.
Stay with News4 for updates on this developing story.
