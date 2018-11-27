WESTMORELAND, TN (WSMV)- Tennessee Highway Patrol says that a crash involving a semi that closed down Highway 31 this morning is now clear.
THP says that a semi was in a head-on collision with another vehicle around 1 a.m. on Highway 31 East and Phillip Hollow Road in Sumner County.
News4 is working to confirm more details about this crash.
