CLARKSVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking the public’s assistance with the investigation of a fatal motorcycle crash on Tuesday night on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County.
The THP said the crash occurred on I-24 East around 10 p.m. at the 1.6 mile marker.
If you have information on the crash, contact the Tennessee Highway Patrol Nashville District Regional Dispatch Center at 615-741-2060, attention Trooper Robert Snider.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.