The Tennessee Highway Patrol is seeking assistance to help locate vehicles and drivers of interest that may have been involved in an incident that possibly contributed to a fatal crash on Saturday.
The crash occurred on Interstate 24 at mile marker 24 in Robertson County.
Troopers said two vehicles were traveling eastbound side-by-side when two unknown motorcyclists approached one of the vehicles and began to harass the driver.
The vehicle then crossed into the left lane of travel and collided with the second vehicle.
The driver of the harassed vehicle attempted to regain control of the vehicle and ran off the roadway on the right side where it struck a tree. The driver died from their injuries.
The motorcyclists continued traveling east on I-24.
If you have information that will help investigators locate the motorcyclists, contact Lt. Bennie Jennings at 615-741-2060.
