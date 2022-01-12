THP searches for escaped Inmate on I-24 in Rutherford County

MURFREESBORO, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol is searching for an escaped inmate on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County on Wednesday afternoon.

THP said inmate Christopher Taylor escaped after being transported by the Benton County Sheriff's Office on the highway near mile marker 81 in Murfreesboro. The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office is searching on the ground with K9s and THP helicopter.

Christopher Taylor The Tennessee Highway Patrol is searching for escaped inmate Christopher Taylor on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County on Wednesday afternoon.

The Rutherford County Sheriff's Office said Taylor escaped from authorities on S. Church St. in Murfreesboro. He was wearing orange pants and a white shirt at his escape.

There were no reported injuries. However, anyone who sees anything suspicious is asked to call local authorities or Rutherford County Sheriff's Office dispatch at 615-898-7770.

