SUMNER COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol is at the scene of a deadly crash in Sumner County on Monday.
Troopers tell us at least one person has died after a two-vehicle crash on Long Hollow Pike and Bland Pass.
Crews at the scene have closed off all roads in the area at this time.
We're working to confirm the cause of the crash and how many people were involved.
This is a developing story. Stay with News4 on-air and online for updates.
