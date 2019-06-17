LINDEN, TN (WSMV) -- Tennessee Highway Patrol was called to a wreck Sunday evening at the intersection of Holder Station Road and US Highway 412.
When officers arrived they found two cars had collided head-on, killing both drivers, with one vehicle catching fire.
The first vehicle, and driver, were unidentifiable due to the extent of fire damage.
The second vehicle involved was a 2001 Cadillac Deville driven by 67 year-old Terre S. Brick, hometown unknown.
Officers say it appears the first vehicle crossed the center line, striking Brick's car head-on, with both vehicles coming to rest off each side of the roadway.
Police were able to contact Brick's next of kin, but they were unable to identify the driver of the other vehicle involved, nor were they able to identify the make or model of the vehicle that person was driving.
