PUTNAM COUNTY, TN (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol announced Monday that they recovered a stolen airplane in Putnam County. Investigators found the plane last wee.
THP says the aircraft was stolen during a burglary in Jackson County in July. At the time, the plane was on a custom trailer.
THP did not say whether or not charges are being filed at this time.
This is a developing story. stay with News4 for details.
