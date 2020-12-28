NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Following the massive explosion that began so many days the wrong way on Christmas morning, the Tennessee Highway Patrol was able to sift through the rubble and reconstruct parts that were needed to positively identify a specific vehicle and vehicle owner.

Investigators determined, due to the extent of the damages, there was only a few remaining pieces of the vehicle that could lead to a possible identification.

The team sifting through the aftermath at ground zero was able to locate several parts containing numbers that were used to identify the Vehicle Identification Number (VIN).

Investigators were able to reconstruct a full 17-digit VIN.

The number along with additional investigative efforts of the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) and Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) contributed to the identification of bombing suspect Anthony Warner.