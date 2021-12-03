NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A vehicle pursuit with Tennessee Highway Patrol ended in a crash on Friday morning off of I-65.

News4 is at the scene of Trinity Lane and I-65 where officials say the driver of a pickup truck was evading police when they exited onto Trinity Lane, went across four lanes of traffic and crashed into the wooded are on the side of the road.

One suspect exited the vehicle, which was reported stolen, and ran on foot into the wooded area.

A perimeter has been set up with law enforcement around the area.

At this time, it is unknown what the driver of the pickup was being pursued for.

Stay with News4 as we gather more information on this breaking news story.

Content Producer

Blake was born and raised in Central Ohio where he began working in TV broadcast in 2011 before moving into morning radio. Blake joined the WSMV team in October 2019. Any news stories and ideas can be sent directly to blake.summers@wsmv.com

