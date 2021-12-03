NASHVILLE (WSMV) - A vehicle pursuit with Tennessee Highway Patrol ended in a crash on Friday morning off of I-65.
News4 is at the scene of Trinity Lane and I-65 where officials say the driver of a pickup truck was evading police when they exited onto Trinity Lane, went across four lanes of traffic and crashed into the wooded are on the side of the road.
One suspect exited the vehicle, which was reported stolen, and ran on foot into the wooded area.
A perimeter has been set up with law enforcement around the area.
At this time, it is unknown what the driver of the pickup was being pursued for.
Stay with News4 as we gather more information on this breaking news story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.