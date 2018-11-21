Tennessee Highway Patrol is working to make sure you're driving safely this weekend with a holiday initiative. They're posting up periodically to catch speeders.
If the speed limit is 70, and you're going 80, chances are very good you may see flashing blue lights in your rear-view mirror thanks to stepped up patrols on Interstate 40.
Trooper Patrick Binkley is patrolling a 20-mile stretch of I-40 by the Davidson/Cheatham County line. He sees a driver illegally crossing the grass median to the other side of the interstate, which is illegal and dangerous. He is one of dozens of troopers who are spaced 20 miles apart on the interstate throughout the state, to keep speeders at bay.
That 20-mile zone for troopers doesn't only apply to Tennessee. It stretches coast to coast from the Carolinas to California.
"The I-40 corridor as its commonly referred to, there are troopers every 20 miles across the nation this holiday weekend."
The THP is trying something new this year on their vehicles, it's called "ghost striping".
"There will be a solid color visible, there will be Tennessee State Trooper decals down the side, during the day you're not gonna see those stripes, at night those stripes are reflective."
It may be sneaky, but here's the thinking behind it.
"You tend to slow down when you see a marked car, but what are you doing before? We want you to think that regardless of where you are, what may be beside you..."
The stepped up patrol began at noon Wednesday and will continue until 6 a.m. Thursday morning and then kick back up again on Sunday.
