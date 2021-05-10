NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - One person is in critical condition after a multi-vehicle crash that shut down Interstate 24 on Sunday.
The Tennessee Highway Patrol tells News4 13 vehicles crashed outside the Waldron Exit near La Vergne.
They say the crash started after a green Buick broke down and was hit by another vehicle, causing a chain reaction of all the other crashes.
The driver of the Buick is reportedly in critical condition at this time. No other injuries were reported in the crash.
I-24 has reopened following investigation of the scene.
