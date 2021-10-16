NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - The Tennessee Highway Patrol confirmed that one person died after a crash on Interstate 24 in Rutherford County on Saturday morning.
The crash involved a tractor-trailer and a pedestrian on the eastbound side of I-24 near mile marker 71 around 3 a.m.
According to THP, the tractor-trailer hit 45-year-old Tyson Green, of Antioch, when he ran out in front of the vehicle. THP said the tractor-trailer, along with Green, came to a stop on the shoulder.
The cause of the crash remains under investigation by the THP. At this time, the tractor-trailer driver, who did not report any injuries, is not facing charges.
Traffic on I-24 was delayed Saturday morning due to the incident, with the left lane and shoulder temporarily closed. But, the highway reopened later in the morning.
