NASHVILLE, TN (WSMV) - Despite the shutdowns from the COVID-19 pandemic, 2020 has been one of the worst years on record for Tennessee roadway deaths.
You would think fewer cars on the road would mean fewer wrecks, but the Tennessee Highway Patrol says that's not the case.
Instead, they say the pandemic has had the opposite effect.
The THP says aggressive drivers have taken full advantage of the clear roadways and it's led to more deadly wrecks than normal.
There have been 888 deaths on Tennessee roads so far this year - dozens ahead of the figure this time last year.
"It's disturbing why people are jumping in their cars and not buckling their seat belts because that is their best tool to prevent themselves from being injured or killed," said THP Lieutenant Bill Miller.
On a positive note, the THP also reports that significantly fewer elderly drivers have been killed on the roads this year, which is directly relate to quarantining and staying at home during the pandemic.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.