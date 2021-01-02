NASHVILLE (WSMV) - Tennessee Highway Patrol (THP) have released information about a bomb threat reported in Nashville on New Year's Day.
Lieutenant Bill Miller confirmed to us that on Friday morning, they received a call from an individual stating that someone told them a bomb was going to go off around the Tennessee State Capitol.
Troopers responded to the site and swept the grounds at the Capitol, finding a 2'x2' wooden box against the outside wall of the John Sevier Building.
Multiple emergency agencies responded and conducted an investigation into the box.
Miller says the investigation determined that the box was not an explosive device, it had been placed over an electrical ground fault by a contractor who is working on the building.
"We are thankful to all of our local, state and federal agencies for all their support," Miller said.
The scene was then cleared without incident.
